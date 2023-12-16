Watch Now:

James registered 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 129-115 loss to the Spurs.

After sitting out Wednesday's game due to calf soreness, James returned with a strong performance that included a season high in assists, but he didn't get enough help from a Lakers' lineup that was missing three starters including Anthony Davis (hip/groin). LeBron has scored more than 20 points in six of his last seven games, averaging 25.6 points, 8.3 assists, 7.4 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.7 steals over that stretch.

