Lakers' LeBron James: Double-double in loss
James had 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven boards and 13 assists in 29 minutes of a 139-107 loss against the Celtics on Monday.
James notched his third consecutive double-double with 13 assists in the contest. James has maintained his solid scoring output while posting a career best assist rate in his second season as a Laker has brought increased distributing responsibilities. He'll next face the Knicks on Wednesday.
