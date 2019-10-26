Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Friday's win

James provided 32 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes Friday against the Jazz.

James narrowly missed a triple-double Friday, finishing a much better offensive showing than Tuesday's season opener. At this point, everything is known about James from a fantasy standpoint. Barring any injuries, he has the capacity to consistently affect the game in every single way and will be amongst the league's most efficient players. Through two games, James' averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 33.5 minutes.