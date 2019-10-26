Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Friday's win
James provided 32 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes Friday against the Jazz.
James narrowly missed a triple-double Friday, finishing a much better offensive showing than Tuesday's season opener. At this point, everything is known about James from a fantasy standpoint. Barring any injuries, he has the capacity to consistently affect the game in every single way and will be amongst the league's most efficient players. Through two games, James' averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 33.5 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.