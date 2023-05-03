James notched 22 points (9-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

James struggled with his efficiency, especially from deep, but he made his presence felt on the boards and blocked three shots, including a clutch swat of Stephen Curry late in the fourth quarter. Draymond Green was tasked with guarding James, while Kevon Looney matched up with Anthony Davis, but it'll be interesting to see if Golden State switches up its defensive assignments after Davis' stellar outing in Game 1. Regardless of who's guarding James, he figures to remain aggressive as the series progresses and should have better shooting nights moving forward.