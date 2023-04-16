James racked up 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

James was solid in the Lakers' postseason opener and didn't need to play hero, as Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves stole the show. James figures to be more aggressive as the series progresses, but he could continue to ride the hot hand as long as Los Angeles is in the driver's seat.