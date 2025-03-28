James notched 17 points (8-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 loss to the Bulls.

James racked up his 32nd double-double of the season, but he won't be happy with his performance -- he had a lapse in defensive coverage in the final seconds which allowed a wide-open three-pointer for Coby White, followed by a turnover on an errant inbounds pass.