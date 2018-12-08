Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in loss Friday
James tallied 35 points (13-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 133-120 loss to the Spurs.
James compiled his first double-double in over two weeks Friday, finishing with a team-high 35 points to go with 11 assists. James has been spectacular for the Lakers, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He has the ability to score at will but does appear to be taking more of a backseat role at certain periods throughout the games. He is rolling along as a top 10 player and should be able to maintain that sort of production without any bother at all.
