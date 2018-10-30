Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in loss Monday
James produced 19 points (11-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 124-120 loss to the Timberwolves.
James was at it again Monday, filling the box-score in another dominant performance. He has been fantastic for his new team to begin the season, producing MVP caliber numbers on a nightly basis. Something to note is that he appears to have done some work on his free-throw efficiency across the off-season. In what was was basically the only weakness to his fantasy game, James has now shot a combined 39-of-49, going at almost 80 percent. While this is certainly not spectacular, it is up almost 7 percent from 73 percent last season.
