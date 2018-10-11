James compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 18 minutes in the Lakers' 123-113 preseason win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

James was in vintage form during his time on the court, generating his trademark robust usage rate and capping off his stint with a 34-foot running pullup jumper that just beat the halftime buzzer. The future Hall of Famer has racked up double-digit point totals in three of his four exhibitions and already appears to be a seamless fit in the Lakers offense.