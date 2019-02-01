Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in return
James (groin) produced 24 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes in the Lakers' 123-120 overtime victory over the Clippers on Thursday.
Announced as having no playing time restriction prior to his surprise return from a Christmas Day groin injury that cost him 17 games, James bore that out by logging the second-most minutes on the team behind Brandon Ingram. The perennial All-Star's shot was a bit rusty, particularly from distance, but he made up for it with sheer volume, along with outstanding work on the boards and as a facilitator. James also was responsible for the go-ahead bucket in overtime, helping the Lakers avoid a loss after they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Now apparently back to full health, James will look to conquer what's sure to be significant amount of residual soreness in time for a Saturday night showdown versus the Warriors at Oracle Arena.
