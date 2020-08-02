James amassed 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-92 loss to the Raptors.

James continues to battle through a minor groin concern but was able to notch 35 minutes of playing time. He topped all scorers for the Lakers as well as heading up the rebound count. It was certainly not his best performance but the fact is he remains a fantasy stud and should be able to put up first-round production as long as he is on the floor.