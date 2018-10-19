James posted 26 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Lakers' 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

James opened his Lakers career with a pair of rim-rattling dunks and went on from there, posting a team-best scoring total and a game-high rebound tally. The perennial All-Star and future Hall of Famer looked like his usual self, also putting his considerable passing skills on display to set up several teammates for scoring opportunities. Los Angeles held a second-half lead before ultimately succumbing to the Blazers, but James' impact on the team's starting five was palpable. He'll look to secure his first victory out west in a Saturday night showdown against the Rockets.