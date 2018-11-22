Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in victory
James finished with 32 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 victory over Cleveland.
James returned to Cleveland for the first time since joining the Lakers in the off-season, pouring in 32 points to go with 14 rebounds. He received a warm reception from his former home fans and proved pivotal in the victory. The Lakers are playing much better and have now won six of their past seven games. They will look to keep things rolling on Friday when they host the Utah Jazz.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Bounces back with 51 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Subdued effort in loss Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Pours in season-high 44 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up 25 points Saturday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.