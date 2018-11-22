James finished with 32 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 victory over Cleveland.

James returned to Cleveland for the first time since joining the Lakers in the off-season, pouring in 32 points to go with 14 rebounds. He received a warm reception from his former home fans and proved pivotal in the victory. The Lakers are playing much better and have now won six of their past seven games. They will look to keep things rolling on Friday when they host the Utah Jazz.