James supplied 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 victory over the Jazz.

James was visibly impressed with Dalton Knecht's performance, and the rookie was partly responsible for the All-Star's lofty assist total. James an Anthony Davis both scored 26 points, and their ability to record big numbers simultaneously is a big reason why the team is off to a 10-4 start. The duo sometimes suffers with poor results rom the supporting cast, but Knecht's three-point barrage allowed them to make plays and keep the defense guessing.