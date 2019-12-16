Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles with 32 points
James dropped 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 boards, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in a 101-96 victory over the Hawks on Sunday.
James banged his elbow in Friday's win over the Heat, but looked no worse for wear as he led his team in scoring. The Lakers sat in first place in field-goal percentage going into this game, shooting 48.7 percent as a team, and James' efficient shooting is a contributing factor. The 35-year old is also dishing out a career-high in assists this season, helping his team maintain the best record in the Western Conference.
