James is considered doubtful for Friday's game versus the Kings due to a left adductor strain but is considered day-to-day, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While James appears poised to miss at least one game because of the injury, he seems to have avoided serious damage and could be back in relatively short order. The day off would also allow him to rest a foot injury he's been playing through recently. Barring a significant turnaround in the next 24 hours, LeBron would then shift his focus to Sunday against the Nets as his next possible return date. Wenyen Gabriel made a cameo in the starting lineup in James' prior absence and could start again, though Lonnie Walker (illness) also appears on the cusp of a return.