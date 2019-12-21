Lakers' LeBron James: Doubtful Sunday vs. Nuggets

James is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site notes that James suffered the injury during Tuesday's loss to Indiana and he played through it against Milwaukee on Thursday.

While there's a chance James takes the court, he'll most likely miss his first game of the season Sunday. Assuming he's out, Anthony Davis should take on a bigger role, and guards like Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso could handle the ball more.