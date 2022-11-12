James (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Nets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James is expected to sit out Sunday's game due to a left adductor strain. Wenyen Gabriel will likely get the start again with James out. The superstar forward's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game versus the Pistons, giving him plenty of time to rest.
