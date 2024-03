James (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James left Wednesday's loss to the Kings with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the issue was downplayed, and he was deemed questionable for Friday. He's now been downgraded to out and will miss his ninth game of the season, but the severity of the left ankle sprain remains unclear. James' next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus Minnesota.