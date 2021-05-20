James notched 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FG), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

James has scored at least 20 points in each of his three appearances since his return, but he delivered his first triple-double since March 16 in a game where he had to take over in the second half. Numbers aside, James also drained the game-winning three right in Stephen Curry's face to seal the win for the Lakers. Despite being 36 years old, James continues to be a nightly triple-double threat and should be a strong play in most fantasy formats during the playoffs even if he's going to work as the Lakers' second-best offensive option behind Anthony Davis.