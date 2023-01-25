James contributed 46 points (16-29 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 133-115 loss to the Clippers.

Even though James was on the wrong end of a decisive loss, he completed the 30-team Superfecta, scoring at least 40 points against every team in the NBA over his prestigious career. James also surpassed his all-time single-game record for made three-pointers with the nine treys. With his 101st 40-point game in his holster, James is rapidly closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark. Heading into Wednesday's game against the Spurs, James is 178 points away from breaking the record.