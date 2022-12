James ended Wednesday's 134-120 loss to Sacramento with 31 points (11-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks over 34 minutes.

James led the short-handed effort, which was beyond repair after the Kings pulled away with 41 points in the second quarter. James' numbers will be quite fantasy -worthy over the next month while Anthony Davis (foot) is out.