James supplied 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-131 win over the Raptors.

James had a customary solid line in the marrow win, using his superior skills as a ball distributor to get the ball inside to Anthony Davis frequently. The All-Star duo has needed more support from the bench, and they got a respectable 34 points from them Wednesday, which is a nice total considering the Lakers' nine-player rotation.