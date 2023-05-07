James had 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-97 victory over the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

James didn't take a single shot in the first quarter but finally got things going in the second and third quarter. Before taking a seat in the final stanza, James contributed 11 points in the third quarter, helping the Lakers put the game out of reach. The Lakers went back to a strategy that involved earlier involvement from Anthony Davis, which was sorely missing in the Game 2 loss.