James had 28 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3PT, 9-11 FT), seven assists and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Portland.

The Lakers picked up their second straight win, but it wasn't exactly in convincing fashion, as they let the Blazers back into the game late after building a 20-point lead in the third quarter. James was a team-low minus-22 in 31 minutes, and all five Lakers' started finished as a minus-seven (JaVale McGee) or worse.