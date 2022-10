James chipped in 28 points (10-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss to Minnesota.

James did all he could to keep pace with the Timberwolves, but it proved to be a lost cause, especially with teammate Anthony Davis (back) sidelined. James did not shoot especially well, but he was able to offset that deficiency with excellent contributions in secondary categories.