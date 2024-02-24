James produced 30 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 123-118 win over the Spurs.

James returned from a two-game absence that extended back to the final game before the All-Star break and looked fully rested. The star forward has averaged 25.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 triples across 37.4 minutes over his last ten games. He has been a regular on the injury report due to the ankle issue he has been monitoring, which is a trend that will presumably continue going forward.