James registered 30 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes during the Lakers' 111-103 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

It was James' second 30-point performance over his last three outings (and third of the season), with 10 of those points coming in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Lakers. He has scored at least 20 points in nine of his 12 appearances since losing his legendary double-digit point streak against the Raptors on Dec. 4. Over that 12-game span, James has averaged 25.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 33.5 minutes per game.