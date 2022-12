James ended Wednesday's 134-120 loss to Sacramento with 31 points (11-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks over 34 minutes.

James led the short-handed effort, which was beyond repair after the Kings pulled away with 41 points in the second quarter. James' numbers should remain even more elite than normal as long as Anthony Davis (foot) is out.