Lakers' LeBron James: Drops game-high 36 points in loss
James finished with 36 points (13-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 loss to the Nets.
After a 13 point dud against the Wizards, James bounced back with 36 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's loss. It was the first time James has scored in excess of 30 points in his last six games which in itself is an anomaly. The Lakers have lost back-to-back games against teams they would have expected to beat. They will get a few nights off before a matchup with Anthony Daivs and the Pelicans on Friday.
