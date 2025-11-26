James closed with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 victory over the Clippers.

The 25 points represented James' best output in three games since making his belated season debut. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 assists, 5.0 boards, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes a game so far, and while the Lakers will be cautious with the 40-year-old's workload, James is still more than capable of posting strong numbers when he's on the court.