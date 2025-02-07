James (foot) ended with 42 points (14-25 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 victory over the Warriors.

It was the 24th double-double of the season for James, who also registered his first 40-point game of the season Thursday. Over his last five games, the future Hall of Famer has averaged 31.2 points, 9.8 assists, 9.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.6 threes while shooting 44.8 percent from downtown. James could see a slight downtick in usage when Luka Doncic is ready to return from a calf strain, but he'll certainly remain an elite fantasy option across all formats.