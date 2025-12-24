James closed with 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-11 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-108 loss to Phoenix.

The Lakers did their best to compensate for the absence of Luka Doncic (leg), with all five starters scoring in double digits and James leading the way. The future Hall of Famer has found a groove in December, scoring at least 19 points in six straight games and averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 boards, 6.2 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor.