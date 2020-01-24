Lakers' LeBron James: Drops triple-double in victory

James posted 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

James had posted a triple-double in nine games this season, and added another to that list in this victory. He's also leaving his previous career-high assists in the dust. Putting up 10.8 assists per game prior to this one, the closest he's ever been to that mark was when he contributed 9.1 per game back in the 2017-18 season. He had 17 points, seven assists and six boards by half-time of this game, so it's not surprising to see that he reached the triple-double threshold. Both James and his superstar running mate, Anthony Davis, have produced first-round value this season, leading the Lakers to the Western Conference's number-one spot. The only thing that can slow James down now is potential rest days down the stretch if the team gets comfortable with their lead.