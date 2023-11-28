James closed Monday's 138-94 loss to the 76ers with 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.

On a night where James became the all-time leader in minutes played, and in his first outing without a rebound since Nov. 2, 2010, James was efficient with his shot, but that was not enough to lift the Lakers to victory in a game where they looked overmatched against one of the best teams in the league. James has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last eight outings, but even when his shot isn't falling, he is productive enough in other areas to make up for it. James might not be the best player in the league anymore, but there's no doubt he remains a top asset both in fantasy and in real life.