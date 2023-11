James closed Tuesday's 131-99 win over the Jazz with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists over 24 minutes.

James only had to play 24 minutes Tuesday due to the Lakers' blowout victory. The superstar forward was effective in his limited playing time, leading the team in assists. James will have an opportunity to suit up for both legs of his third straight back-to-back to start the season against Dallas on Wednesday.