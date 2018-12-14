Lakers' LeBron James: Efficient night Thursday
James finished with 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to Houston.
James went 12-of-18 from the field Thursday, finishing with a team-high 29 points in a loss to Houston. James Harden went off for 50 points which took the shine of what was another strong effort by James. He did only manage 2-of-6 from the free-throw line and the Lakers as a team shot just 55 percent. The free-throws continue to be the one flaw in James' overall game but are a small price to pay for owners who are enjoying his solid production across the board.
