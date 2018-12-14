Lakers' LeBron James: Efficient night Thursday

James finished with 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 loss to Houston.

