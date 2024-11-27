James amassed 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 loss to the Suns.

James provided just enough assists to record another double-double while replicating his 18-point total from his previous game against the Nuggets. By James' standards, an 18-point total is well below what one would typically expect, but those who depend on the All-Star for production shouldn't be too concerned. His 23.3-point average through 17 games is a career low, but his ability to distribute the ball is offsetting the production decrease.