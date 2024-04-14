James produced 28 points (11-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 17 assists, one block and five steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 win over the Pelicans.

James was omnipresent Sunday and saved one of his best performances of the season for a game where the Lakers needed him the most. The 17 assists were a season-high mark for James, and this was also his fifth triple-double of the campaign, as he seems to be ready for the Play-In matchup against New Orleans on Tuesday.