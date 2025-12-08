James registered 29 points (12-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the 76ers.

James put together his best scoring performance of the young campaign, shooting with efficiency everywhere on the court in Sunday's victory. His four made treys were also a season-high and a welcome sight after struggling to a 1-for-9 clip from deep over his last two matchups.