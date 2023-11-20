James ended Sunday's 105-104 win over the Rockets with 37 points (14-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 40 minutes.

James posted his best scoring performance of the campaign and reached the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season, an impressive feat considering he's the oldest player in the league. The star forward continues to defy Father Time every time he steps on the court, and his numbers this season are even better than many expected. Over his nine appearances in November, James is averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, showing he remains an elite player in both fantasy and real life.