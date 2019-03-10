Lakers' LeBron James: Excels despite capped minutes
James totaled 30 points (13-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 12 assists and 10 rebounds across 28 minutes in the Lakers' 120-107 loss to the Celtics on Saturday.
Coach Luke Walton held true to the announcement issued earlier in the week that James would start to see somewhat of a reduction in minutes moving forward, but that hardly stopped the future Hall of Famer from producing a spectacular stat line. The triple-double was the 80th of James' storied career, with the fact Los Angeles was missing three starters overall certainly helping boost the perennial All-Star's usage. With Brandon Ingram (shoulder) now expected to miss the remainder of the season, James could find himself often maximizing a similar workload to Saturday's each time he takes the court moving forward.
