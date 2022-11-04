James (foot) and Anthony Davis (back) were excused from Friday's shootaround to keep off their feet, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. James remains probable for the game against the Jazz.

Even though the intent of resting James is to help him be available and play better Friday, it's still a bad sign that both he and Davis are already beat up to this extent so early in the year. James' counting stats are fine -- 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game -- but he's slashing a poor 44/23/75.