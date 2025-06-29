James exercised his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

James will return for a record-setting 23rd NBA campaign as the Lakers aim to balance building for the future while staying in title contention. The four-time MVP continued to perform at an extremely high level last season, during which he averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 34.9 minutes per game in 70 regular-season appearances.