James exited Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Kings with 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter after tweaking his left ankle, but he said afterward that he expects to be "alright" moving forward, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. He recorded 31 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 13 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes prior to departing.

The Lakers have regularly been listing James as questionable on injury reports since the All-Star break with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, but he proceeded to play through the issue for a seventh straight contest Wednesday. Though the ankle appeared to be nagging him late in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were already trailing by 14 when he checked out of the contest, so it's possible James' early exit was more a matter of preventative maintenance. Expect James to once again show up on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Bucks, but he seemed to suggest that he'll continue to play as the 34-30 Lakers fight to improve their positioning in the Western Conference playoff picture.