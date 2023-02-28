The Lakers believe that James will miss significant time due to a right foot injury suffered during Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James has already been ruled out for the team's upcoming matchup Tuesday against the Grizzlies, and the medical staff will likely continue to evaluate the star forward over the next few days to determine the length of his absence. Per Charania, the belief from the organization is that James will be shut down for multiple weeks, and he's expected to be sent for multiple opinions.