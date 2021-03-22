James is initially expected to miss several weeks due to his right high-ankle sprain, sources familiar with his injury tell Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers are merely labeling James as out indefinitely after he sprained the ankle in Saturday's loss to the Hawks, but a multi-week absence was fully expected for the superstar, given the previous timelines for players who have suffered similar injuries. That said, James has proven over his career to be a quick healer compared to most, so the Lakers are holding out hope that he may be ready to play again sooner rather than later if he responds well to the treatment. Fantasy managers should prepare to at least keep James on their bench or in an injured reserve slot for at least this week, and probably the following week, too, unless more positive news about his recovery process emerges. With Anthony Davis (calf) also facing a murky timeline for a return, the Lakers will likely rely on Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker as their primary scoring options for at least the next several games.