Shams Charania of ESPN said Saturday on The Pat McAfee Show that James (groin) is expected to miss at least one more week.

James is set to miss his fourth consecutive contest during Sunday's game against Phoenix, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls at the very earliest. With the superstar sidelined, Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Dalton Knecht will likely receive an uptick in playing time. James has averaged 26.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 36.8 minutes per game in his last five outings.