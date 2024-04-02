James is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to an ankle injury, but he's expected to play, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

James and Anthony Davis (knee) are both expected to play despite being listed as questionable again. James has appeared in three straight games and averaged 26.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 35.7 minutes during that stretch.