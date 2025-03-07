Now Playing

James (foot) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James continues to receive probable tags due to a nagging foot issue but hasn't missed a game since Feb. 8. In the superstar forward's 11 outings since then, he has displayed impressive efficiency, posting 52.8/39.0/82.5 shooting splits.

